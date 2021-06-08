Alberta's Stage 3 timeline unclear as demand for first dose diminishes: Kenney

As Alberta moves into Stage 2 of its 'Open for Summer' plan on June 10, the timeline for Stage 3 remains unclear.

Stage 3 requires at least 70 per cent of eligible Albertans receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after that benchmark is met, the province will enter the next stage of reopening.

As of Tuesday, approximately 67 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that the province is not currently on track to meet the Stage 3 vaccine threshold.

"We are seeing diminishing demand for the first dose of the vaccines."

Kenney says there are about 100,000 booked appointments for a first dose over the next week, which would fall short of the initial plans to progress to the third stage by late June or early July. He says 115,000 more Albertans need to get their vaccine in order to move ahead.

"We're returning to that critical point right now where every additional person decides to get the first dose is going to be able to accelerate the full openness of Alberta."

Stage 3 would lift nearly all restrictions including the ban on indoor social gatherings. Isolation requirements for people who have contracted the virus would still be in place, along with protective measures in continuing care settings.

"If you've been holding back, for one reason or another now is the time, over the next week to get the jab, so that we can move forward more quickly with the full 'Open for Summer' plan."