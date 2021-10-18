Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC card

Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.

Boser (20-8-1) is coming off a second-round knockout in June over Ovince St. Preux. The native of Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home, is 4-3-0 in the UFC.

Pavlovich (14-1-0) has won two straight - over Marcelo Golm and Maurice (The Crochet Boss) Greene - since losing his UFC debut against veteran Alistair Overeem in November 2018. He is ranked 15th among heavyweight contenders.

The Russian's UFC career has lasted all of seven minutes 38 seconds. Twelve of his 15 pro fights have ended in the first round, including his last four.

The main event pits Rob Font, ranked fourth among bantamweight contenders, against No. 5 Jose Aldo, a former featherweight titleholder. Location of the card has yet to be announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021