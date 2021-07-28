Alberta's top doctor returns with COVID-19 update as cases rise

With cases increasing across the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her first COVID-19 update in nearly a month on Wednesday.

Alberta Health reported 134 new infections on Tuesday; active cases now stand at 1,173, the highest mark since near the end of June.

The province also recorded its highest positivity rate, 2.54 per cent, in six weeks on Tuesday.

There are 82 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 21 in intensive care.

The provincial government lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions on July 1, two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans received their first vaccine dose.

As of Tuesday, 75.5 per cent of eligible Albertans had received one dose and 63.9 were fully vaccinated.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.