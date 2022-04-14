Alberta's top doctor urges care and caution for Easter gatherings

Alberta's COVID-19 numbers are rising and the province's top doctor says we must all "reduce risk" when it comes to Easter gatherings this long weekend.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the comments during a media availability on Wednesday afternoon.

"We know that COVID-19 transmission is higher – it's rising right now, so it's prudent that people think about the gatherings that they want to participate in," she said.

If someone who is infectious attends such a gathering, Hinshaw says anything indoors could result in a higher risk of getting sick yourself.

However, she also said there's benefit in spending the holidays with friends and family, especially after living under restrictions for so long.

"It's important to be able to celebrate important holidays with those of our family and friends," she said.

"What I would recommend is that people consider who they are going to be gathering with (and) consider what kind of precautions are appropriate for those individuals."

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who is feeling ill should not be attending any gathering this weekend, Hinshaw said.

"We, again, want to keep the people that we care about safe and our communities safe."

In Wednesday's update for Alberta, the province recorded 6,181 new cases over the past seven days.

There are 1,053 Albertans in hospital, with 48 in intensive care. More than 4,100 Albertans have died with COVID-19 infections.