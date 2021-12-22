Alberta's UCP defends Christmas party just hours after 'strongly encouraging' cancellations

The United Conservative Party carried on with a Christmas reception at an Edmonton restaurant Tuesday night, just hours after officials asked Albertans to cancel parties and limit contacts to help fight COVID-19.

"We strongly encourage workplaces to cancel any social gatherings, even if they're in a venue that's participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program," Health Minister Jason Copping said at a provincial announcement that started at 3:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the doors opened to the UCP's capital region Members Christmas Reception at Parlour Italian Kitchen and Bar just a few blocks from the Alberta legislature.

It wasn't clear how many UCP MLAs were at the party, but the invite said some would be in attendance.

"Albertans are frustrated. The hypocrisy we continue to see from this government undermines our public health response and exhausts Albertans,” NDP MLA Christina Gray said.

On Wednesday, a UCP spokesperson confirmed the gathering, but said it was compliant with provincial COVID-19 rules.

"The Premier's advice to Albertans was given only a short time before our event was to begin, and given our compliance with the REP and adequate spacing in the venue with reduced capacity, we decided to proceed," UCP spokesperson Dave Prisco wrote in a statement.

Prisco ignored a question about how many people were in attendance, but said a similar event Thursday night in Calgary was cancelled " in accordance with the premier's advice."

A spokesperson said Premier Jason Kenney and Copping were not at the party.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to be open on Wednesday, with masking, vaccine and distancing rules in place.

Kenney announced revised public health restrictions Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, and he also asked Albertans to voluntarily reduce interactions.

"We are appealing to Albertans to reduce their number of daily in person contacts by half over the coming weeks," Kenney said.

"We also need Albertans to make personal choices in their daily lives that will slow transmission."

'JASON KENNEY LACKS ALL LEADERSHIP'

Kenney and the UCP apologized in January after several MLAs travelled internationally despite a federal travel warning.

He also apologized in June for not following COVID-19 rules during a rooftop dinner.

UCP MLAs were specifically told not to travel internationally this Christmas and NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her team had cancelled their travel plans.

"When we saw case counts rising, and other provinces impose restrictions, we cancelled this month's holiday staff party to reduce in-person contacts. It was the responsible thing to do," Notley tweeted on Wednesday.

"To have the health minister yesterday tell all Albertans, and all Alberta workplaces, 'we think you should be cancelling your holiday parties,' and the UCP to still hold those shows that Jason Kenney lacks all leadership," Gray said.

Invites for the party were sent to members on Nov. 27, and early-bird tickets were sold for $55. The invite said "very special guests from our MLA team and our conservative movement," would be in attendance.