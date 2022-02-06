Alberta’s Ukrainian community stands together as fears over Russian invasion grow

Dozens gathered at Hawrelak Park on Sunday, calling on the Canadian government to aid Ukraine’s fight in keeping Russia out of the country.

“We would hope that Canada would join the U.S. and Great Britain in providing defense weapons,” said Edmonton’s League of Ukrainian Canadians president, Taras Podilsky. “Anti-tank, anti-airplane, anti-defense missiles – not lethal weapons for attack, but for defense.”

Sunday’s protest in Edmonton was just one of many to take place across Canada this weekend. It comes as the stand-off between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with Russia now having assembled at least 70 per cent of the military presence it plans to put in place near the Ukrainian border by mid-February, according to U.S. officials.

Russia has denied intention to invade Ukraine, though some in Canada are sharing a different perspective.

“In the last year and weeks and months, there has been a heightened escalation and we’re very concerned,” said Orysia Boychuck, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council.

Boychuck says Alberta’s Ukrainian community has deep roots in Ukraine. With family and friends living in the country, they’re very preoccupied with current growing tensions and what the future could hold.

“We’re concerned for its sovereignty, we’re concerned for the democratic country it has become and been for the last 30 years,” said Boychuck.

Canada is among the NATO countries which have urged Russia to reach a diplomatic solution. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping to see a number of demands met including a pledge from Western powers to not accept Ukraine into NATO.

“That’s an infringement on people’s rights and that is a concern and a threat,” said Boychuck. He believes if Ukraine want to be part of NATO, the country should have the right to choose.

Currently, Ukraine is not a NATO member but receives military support and training from the U.S. and allies.

Members of Alberta’s Ukrainian community are stressing the importance of standing up for the lives of Ukrainians, stating that if a Russian invasion does take place, it could act as a sign for what’s to come.

“We know that there would be a lot of Ukrainian lives lost and there’s a possibility of many more beyond those borders, so it’s important for everybody to stand up for Ukraine because they’re the front for the West right now,” said Podilsky.

Canada’s government has so far sent non-lethal military to Ukraine in efforts to assist the country. There were around 30 demonstrations in support of Ukraine planned to take place across Canada this weekend.

With files from Allison Mackinnon & The Associated Press