Alberta's unemployment dropped in March but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates remain high

Though Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, both Calgary and Edmonton have some of the highest jobless numbers in the country.

According to Statistics Canada’s March 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a jobless rate of 6.5 per cent per cent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from February when it sat at 6.8 per cent.

The survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions the week of March 13 to 19, almost two weeks after Alberta lifted most COVID-19 health measures including mandatory masking in the majority of indoor spaces.

Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer says the province's economy is continuing to build momentum, diversify and gain strength.

“Our economy is turning a corner. After two extremely challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta is returning to a more normal way of life. With the lifting of public health measures in the province in early March, more Albertans are returning to the workplace, getting back to work and back to business," Schweitzer said.

"Alberta is positioned for growth in the short and long term. I am confident that our work to diversify and strengthen our economy today will continue to create more jobs for Albertans.

"In Calgary, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 7.7 per cent in March compared to 8.0 per cent the month prior. Despite the drop, Calgary continues to have the second highest jobless number among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed behind only Windsor, Ont. which remained unchanged in March at 8.3 per cent.

Edmonton, meanwhile, climbed two-tenths of a percentage point to 7.1 per cent compared to 6.9 per cent in February, making it the third highest jobless rate in Canada.

Nationally, Canada's jobless rate has hit a record low falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.