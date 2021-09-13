Alberta's vaccination clinic on wheels rolls through Calgary, Edmonton and Jasper

Alberta's mobile vaccination clinic will be stopping in a number of locations this week, including Calgary and Edmonton.

The mobile clinic, which launched in July, is a joint effort between Alberta Health and a coalition of provincial businesses.

The hope is it will help people in rural Alberta and other hard-to-reach areas where vaccination rates are low have better access to a COVID-19 inoculation.

"While there are many ways for Albertans to get the jab, our mobile clinic takes the opportunity right to people where they work and gather," Minister of Health Tyler Shando said in a statement.

The clinic can provide up to 300 vaccinations a day.

Below is the mobile vaccination clinic's schedule for Sept. 13-17:

Sept. 13

Jasper

410 Patricia Street (parking lot beside old fire hall)

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 14

Fort Saskatchewan

Fort Shell Scotford Refinery

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Calgary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sept. 15

Edmonton

Suncor Energy Edmonton Refinery

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Saskatchewan

Shell Scotford Refinery

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 16

Edmonton

CN operations

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 17

Calgary

Centre for Newcomers

3675 63 Avenue

10:30 a.m. to noon

Edson

223 - 55 Street (Galloway Station Museum parking lot)

Noon to 8 p.m.

As of Sept. 9, the mobile vaccination clinic had travelled to about 40 communities throughout Alberta and administered 1,744 doses, Alberta Health said.