Alberta's VirtualMD relaxes pressure on overloaded emergency rooms

A different way of getting help for medical problems using 811 has helped a patient get treatment for sinus infection, and has helped the health care system.

VirtualMD connects those calling 811 with doctors and patients using either a secured Zoom link or over the phone. This allows for doctors to conduct an assessment without putting undue strain on emergency rooms.

Kristen Wagner had a sinus infection and was referred to the service because she couldn’t contact her family doctor.

“I called 811 – I was connected with a nurse, they told them what my family doctor had told me to call them and then they let me know about the VirtualMD and if I’d be interested in trying it.”

The doctor who contacted Wagner via VirtualMD a few hours later prescribed her antibiotics over the phone.

“Then she phoned a pharmacy, got it sent to them, and I was able to pick them up,” said Wagner.

Wagner’s experience is similar to what doctors have said while using VirtualMD. Dr. Jenny Edge, a physician who is supporting the pilot project, says that those who use it find it to be a huge help.

“Many patients anxieties are often relieved when I can answer their questions in real time, offer helpful explanations and provide clear-cut directions on when to seek higher levels of care or call 911 for help,” she said.

The idea to launch a program like this came from an increased demand on emergency rooms and urgent care centres in Alberta.

Jonathan Choi, the interim senior provincial medical director for provincial clinical programs and virtual health at Alberta Health Services (AHS), says that 811 had increased volume of calls – leading to VirtualMD being established. The program has seen results in directing patients to the hospital.

“You are preventing an unnecessary visit, but secondly, we are also freeing up capacity of the emergency departments for the people who truly need it,” he said.

VirtualMD has had more than 7,600 patients who have been assessed by a doctor, with 4,200 patients being able to manage at home, according to the AHS.

The service is only available between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. However, AHS says that it could change to a 24-hour service in the future.