Alberta's wild cards roll during early draw as Koe set to take on Dundstone in a battle of Brier heavyweights

Wednesday's early draws produced positive results for two Alberta-skipped teams at the Tim Horton's Brier.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher continued his winning ways at the Brier Wednesday, defeating Yukon 10-6.

Bottcher's Wild Card #1 was up four by end of three ends, but Yukon skip Thomas Scoffin responded with four of his own in the fourth end to knot the score at four.

Count ‘em up!! 1… 2… 3… 4 for Team Yukon!#Brier2023 pic.twitter.com/Y30DD1Ghtj

Boettcher's rink added one in the fifth, and three in the seventh to build an 8-5 lead, before adding two in the ninth after Yukon scored one in the eighth to cut the lead to 8-6.

Wild Card #1 improved their record to 6-1 in Pool B.

Back on track in London!



This morning's 10-6 win over Yukon puts us at 6-1 with our final pool game coming up on Thursday morning against Quebec. #Brier2023 pic.twitter.com/pvaaWjC3Vm

Meanwhile St. Albert's Karsten Sturmay's Wild Card #3 rink topped Prince Edward Island 9-4.

The win improved Sturmay's rink's record to 3-3 in Pool B.

Undefeated Alberta, skipped by Kevin Koe, is just getting underway at 5 p.m. against undefeated Manitoba, skipped by Matt Dundstone, in a battle of Brier heavyweights.

��WEDNESDAY NIGHT FEATURE AT #Brier2023��



The top spot in Pool A is on the line with a matchup of undefeated rinks!



7pm ET/4pm PT - AB (@TeamKevinKoe, 6-0) vs. MB (@TeamMDunstone, 6-0) pic.twitter.com/aX18XyYFMg