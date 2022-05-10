Alberta saw 'significant increase' in excess deaths during the pandemic, especially among young people: report

A report done by five Alberta Health Services officials suggests excess death rates in the province increased during the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, especially among younger Albertans.

The report was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases and compared the period of January 2020 to May 2021 to previous years to determine excess mortality.

Excess mortality is the percentage of deaths that occur more than expected during a certain time period and can help officials better understand the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic.

The report found deaths in Alberta increased by 11 per cent during the 17 months that were studied.

"Increase in all cause-excess deaths was proportionately higher, and in significantly greater numbers, in the younger age groups," the report says.

COVID-19 accounted for a majority of the excess deaths, the report found, while drug poisoning deaths attributed to 18 per cent of the increase in mortality with people between the ages of 25 and 60 most affected by the latter.

"Although older adults are more likely to die of COVID-19, there was massive increase in non-COVID-19 related mortality among the youth," the report reads.

"These should be factored in public pol- icy decisions on epidemic/pandemic management."

Aside from COVID-19 and drug poisoning deaths, the report says the remaining excess deaths "are likely due other factors such as limited access to urgent medical care."

At the time of this story's writing, AHS had not responded to a request for comment.