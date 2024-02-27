Alberta school bus driver charged with child pornography offences
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit began an investigation last October after receiving information about a person sharing large quantities of child sexual exploitation materials online.
On Feb. 7, Jared Corbett, 34, was arrested and charged with possession, distribution, and accessing child pornography.
Investigators opted to release his identity because his work as a bus driver placed him in a position of trust and authority.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, pending forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from Corbett's home in Stony Plain.
He has been released from custody with a number of court-ordered conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on March 27.
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshopHundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
-
Windsor sees hottest February day on recordWith the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
-
Toronto man charged in hate-motivated investigation that saw 'King of Kensington' statue vandalizedToronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of the “King of Kensington” statue at Bellevue Park, an incident that is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
-
'Worst it's ever been': Warm winter weather impacting outdoor activitiesThe warmer than usual weather has hurt the winter sports industry and recreational athletes.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown VancouverOrganizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
London, Ont. man charged after east-end stabbingLondon police have charged a man in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend.
-
Windsor police officer loses appeal of conviction and penalty for donating to the Freedom ConvoyConst. Michael Brisco, will be forced to work 80 hours without pay, after he was convicted of one count of discreditable conduct for donating $50 in February 2022.
-
Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurityFood insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.
-