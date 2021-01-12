There’s been a spike in injuries from tobogganing in both the Edmonton and Calgary zones, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS provided CTV News Edmonton with incident data collected in the two zones between Dec. 11 and Jan. 7 in 2020 and 2021.

The Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary both noted a rise in the number of children visiting the emergency department.

In 2021, there were 77 toboggan or sledding-caused visits to the Stollery. That’s more than double the amount in the same time frame last year.

Edmonton zone facilities -- which include Devon, Fort Saskatchewan and Leduc hospitals -- together had 106 visits for toboggan-related injuries in 2020 and a total of 139 in 2021.

In comparison, the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary went from 57 visits to urgent care centres in 2020 to 122 visits this year.

The total amount in the Calgary zone jumped from 158 sledding injury visits in the previous season to 241 in 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, officials have urged Albertans to move their activities outside.

However, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson wouldn't link the snow hill emergencies to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We can’t say if this is related to COVID-19, with more children playing outside since other activities are restricted. That would be speculative," he told CTV News Edmonton.

But he did offer AHS' advice for outdoor play:

Take note of proper safety precautions when venturing outdoors that includes sledding.

Inspect the toboggan to ensure it’s in good condition.

Wear a helmet designed for cold weather and high speeds.

Avoid sledding alone or in the dark.

More safety tips can be found on the AHS website.