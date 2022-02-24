Alberta SPCA has taken 550 animals into protective custody this winter
It's been a busy winter for the Alberta SPCA.
Officials with the animal welfare organization say 550 animals have been taken into protective custody since Dec. 1, 2021, most of which have been large animals.
"The pandemic, drought-like conditions and rising costs have created stressors," the SPCA explained in a Wednesday Facebook post. "Unfortunately, some animals are suffering distress because of it."
Some of the seizures have involved over 100 animals.
"These large seizures come with significant financial implications," said the Alberta SPCA. "There are transportation, veterinary and caretaking costs that can add up to $20,000 to $30,000 very quickly."
Officials say animals taken into protective custody remain in the care of the SPCA until they're healthy enough to leave.
There are significantconcerns that the number of animals seized will continue to climb as spring approaches.
"Often we see neglect issues arise well into spring until pasture grass begins to grow," said the SPCA.
If you see animals in distress, you're asked to call the Alberta SPCA's animal protection line at 1-800-455-9003.
