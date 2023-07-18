Alberta spending $5M to add 450 shelter spaces in Edmonton this winter

Edmonton's mayor and police chief applauded Tuesday a provincial plan to create more shelter spaces in the capital city.

Alberta's UCP government is offering an additional $5 million to shelter operators in exchange for creating 450 new "temporary winter spaces."

The province already funds 777 "emergency shelter spaces" and 300 "longer-term shelter spaces" in Edmonton, at a cost of $20 million a year.

Some of the spaces will specifically be for women and Indigenous people.

“Alberta’s government is laser-focused on tackling homelessness and poverty in Edmonton and across the province," said Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.

"This call for applications from providers is a necessary step to increase the city’s shelter capacity, especially for women and Indigenous people struggling with homelessness.”

The province said the funding will allow Edmonton shelters to operate 24-7 while also evening a funding differential with Calgary, something Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has been demanding for months.

"Edmonton is experiencing an unprecedented housing and homelessness crisis," Sohi said in a news release.

"I am so pleased to see that the Government of Alberta is looking to create additional permanent shelter spaces that are Indigenous-led and for women as we continue to work together on long-term solutions."

Sohi said about 3,000 people experience homelessness in Edmonton every day.

When asked on Monday about a rise of violent crime in the city, he said affordable housing and shelter spaces are part of reversing that trend.

“Family violence and homelessness are part of a larger network of social issues impacting community safety and well-being in Edmonton," said chief Dale McFee of Edmonton Police Service.

"Additional shelter space with clear service standards and accountabilities will help create a more comprehensive support system for those in need."

Interested operators can find more information online.