Alberta starting prep work to vaccinate children under 12

One of the western provinces is setting itself up to be ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 when a shot becomes available.

Alberta is taking registrations from parents for children aged five to 11, who remain too young for any vaccines approved in Canada. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is approved for youth, 12 years and older.

“Planning is underway to move quickly to offer vaccines to additional age groups once approved by Health Canada. We cannot proceed until Health Canada approves a vaccine and the doses arrive in Alberta,” a confirmation statement from Alberta Health on Tuesday read.

“Any timeline depends on Health Canada approval. However, Alberta Health, AHS and other partners are working hard to have the system in place so that parents can quickly book appointments for their kids when the doses arrive.”

To register means to make an account through which parents will eventually book a vaccination appointment.

The account also allows them to book a flu shot for children six months and older.

A health card number, name and phone number is needed.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages five to 11 across the European Union.The data they submitted to the European Medicines Agency includes late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages six months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what's normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement that the results showed a “strong immune response” in the children and that the vaccine was also found to be safe.

In the U.S., the White House is expected to authorize the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

With files from CTVNews.ca