Alberta surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the province reporting 1,287 new infections as well as 18 more deaths.

Of the 18 deaths, six occurred yesterday. Alberta's total death toll is 1,046.

There are 921 Albertans in hospital including 152 in intensive care units. The number of hospitalized patients remained the same compared to Tuesday's number and remains a pandemic high.

The province recorded just over 14,700 tests with a test positivity percentage of 8.74 per cent.

As of today, 8,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the province.

Today's update is the last detailed data review prior to the new year. The province will provide basic, preliminary data between Dec. 31 and Jan 3. A full data update is scheduled for Jan. 4 and the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.