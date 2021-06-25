Alberta surpasses 4 million vaccine doses as it reports about 100 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported around 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province marked the milestone of surpassing four million vaccine doses administered.

As of Friday, 71.3 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received at least one dose and 34.3 per cent are fully immunized.

The province completed approximately 6,100 tests raising the provincial positivity rate from 1.38 on Thursday to 1.79 per cent.

The province has approximately 1,500 active infections.

Last Friday, the province’s active case count was 2,336.

The province reported technical issues on Friday preventing a full online update, including hospitalization and ICU data.

No COVID-19 data updates will be provided on weekends anymore.

The next data update will be posted online on Monday.

FIRST DRAW CLOSES FOR VACCINE LOTTERY

Premier Jason Kenney thanked everyone who received their COVID-19 immunization.

“This tremendous achievement is made possible thanks to millions of people working together to ensure that COVID-19 no longer controls the lives of Albertans,” the premier said in a statement.

“Thank you to every single Albertan who has made the right decision and got their vaccine shot. We will keep rolling out vaccines as we safely open for summer.”

Tyler Shandro, minister of health, said vaccines were a distant thought less than one year ago but now the province is progressing to fully reopening on Canada Day.

“Four million doses is an amazing accomplishment and we won’t stop here,” Shandro said. “Book your appointment as soon as you can to help us safely reopen.”

All Albertans over the age of 12 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 inoculation at a pharmacy or through Alberta Health Services.

At 11:59 p.m. on Thursday the province closed registration for the first $1 million vaccine lottery prize. The winner will be announced on July 1 when the province moves to Stage 3 of the reopening plan where no public health restrictions will be in place.

Albertans can continue to register to enter the two remaining $1 million draws and other prizes including all-inclusive vacations and Calgary Stampede packages.

Anyone who receives at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine who is an Alberta resident and is over the age of 18 can register to enter the lottery. Albertans only need to enter once.