Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary school student

A 72-year-old Alberta man who worked as a teacher has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a child and RCMP suspect additional students may have been attacked.

In December 2021, members of the Didsbury RCMP detachment received reports that a child had been sexually assaulted by a teacher in 2015 while attending the local elementary school.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 72-year-old Harley Arthur Dickinson, a resident of Mountain View County, who was subsequently charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference; and,

Sexual exploitation.

Dickinson was released from custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Didsbury provincial court on April 11. Conditions of his release included a restriction on possessing weapons and he is not permitted to attend places involving children under the age of 16.

The investigation into Dickinson continues and RCMP have released his photo.

The accused is described as:

173 centimetres (5'8") tall;

Weighing 72 kg (159 lbs);

Having a light complexion; and,

Balding with grey hair.

Anyone who may have been the victim of, or has information regarding a similar incident, is asked to contact Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3382 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.