Alberta teacher charged in sexual assault pleads not guilty
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A southern Alberta teacher, charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old student, has pleaded not guilty.
Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021 after the student came forward to Redcliff RCMP with details of assaults that allegedly occurred at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore, Alta., earlier that year.
She was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person and then released with conditions.
After the charges were laid, McCubbin was suspended with pay from her job with the Prairie Rose School Division.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.