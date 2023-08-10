Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case

An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.

On May 20, Brennan Gorman, 27, was arrested at his home in St. Albert and charged with child luring, making, transmitting, and possessing child pornography in connection to sex offences he allegedly committed against an underage female in Parkland County.

Around the same time, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) received a tip from a Palm Beach, Fla. sheriff's office that Gorman may have been connected to a missing teen, who was later found safe.

On July 25, Gorman was rearrested in Parkland County for crimes relating to his online engagement with a 14-year-old from Palm Beach, Fla.

He has been charged with additional counts of child luring, as well as making, transmitting, and possessing child pornography in that case.

"Our investigation didn’t stop when our suspect was arrested in May," said Sgt. Kerry Shima of ALERT in a news release. "Our team continued to partner with authorities in Florida and share evidence which ultimately led to these additional charges.”

Gorman has been released from custody, but is subject to numerous conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.