Alberta teacher charged with sexually assaulting child continued to teach during RCMP investigation

A Didsbury, Alta. teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting an elementary student is no longer employed, but parents confirm he was substitute teaching at the school in recent weeks.

RCMP officials confirm an investigation was launched into Harley Arthur Dickinson in December 2021 after reports surfaced indicating he had allegedly assaulted a child who attended an elementary school in the town in 2015. Dickinson taught at the school at the time of the alleged offence.

Parents whose children currently attend Ross Ford Elementary School in Didsbury confirm to CTV News the man known to students as Mr. D continued to work as a substitute teacher, teaching children as young as Grade 1 students, throughout the RCMP investigation and into late February, early March.

On March 16, RCMP confirmed 72-year-old Dickinson had been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation as a result of the investigation into the allegations from 2015.

Kurt Sacher, Chinook's Edge School Division's superintendent of schools, would not provide details regarding the allegations but confirms Dickinson is no longer employed.

"The accused is a former employee who is no longer working for Chinook's Edge," Sacher told CTV News. "We are responding as a leadership team to the serious allegations, and we're working closely with school administrators to provide whatever additional support may be required at the school."

Sacher says the safety and well-being of Chinook's Edge students remains the division's top priority.

"We know this news is very unsettling for our entire school community. Moving forward, we are committed to respecting the legal process while focusing on our priority to provides a safe learning environment for students."

Dickinson was released from custody on the condition he does not own weapons or attend locations where children under the age of 16 will be. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

Didsbury RCMP confirm the investigation into Dickinson continues, despite the fact charges have been laid. Investigators are asking the public to come forward if they're aware of "any similar type incidents" and have released Dickinson's photo "in the event an alias was used."