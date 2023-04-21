Alberta teen charged in connection with second sexual assault of a youth

Police are releasing very little information after an Alberta teen was charged in connection with a second sexual assault case.

Gage Wolfe, 18, of Kitscoty, Alta., was charged with one count each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and two counts each of sexual interference and failure to comply with an undertaking last month.

Mounties say the charges stemmed from a complaint of a sexual assault of a youth in late February.

At the time, police said the assault had taken place "sometime in the preceding weeks."

Wolfe was released on conditions and given a court date of March 28 in Lloydminster.

On Friday, police said an additional complaint about a sexual assault of a youth in Kitscoty had been received on March 13.

Police say the assault happened "sometime in the previous months."

RCMP say they arrested Wolfe in connection with the case, and he was charged with sexual interference.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for April 25 in Lloydminster.

Kitscoty is located 24 kilometres west of Lloydminster.

It has a population of fewer than 1,000 people.