Alberta teens may now receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old are now eligible for a booster shot if it's been at least five months since they received their second dose.

The provincial government says that while severe outcomes for this age group remain low compared to older Albertans or youth with risk factors, a third dose offers better protection against the contagious Omicron variant.

"As restrictions on youth activities have ended and more normal school life resumes, I encourage parents and guardians to consider getting their children boosters based on their family's individual circumstances,'' said Health Minister Jason Copping in a statement.

Dr. Kristin Klein, AHS Medical Officer of Health with the Communicable Disease Team urged people to get a boost if they're eligible.

“We do have quite a high rate of immunization with two doses for our kids ages 12 to 17, but kids ages five to 11 in the province still are pretty low in terms of our vaccine uptake," Klein said.

“Even if the severe outcomes are rare, you'd hate to be that parent that's in the situation with a child that ends up in the hospital with a disease that you could have prevented by getting a vaccine.”

“COVID-19 is definitely still around, and it’s likely to be with us for a very long time. Immunization is one of the most powerful tools that we have to be able to prevent illness," she added. “We know, overall, that the vaccine is very safe for kids of all ages. And having that booster dose does increase your level of protection against having any kind of COVID.”

“[A booster] is just one more opportunity that parents have to prevent COVID overall in their families.”

There are five immunization clinics in Calgary available for walk-ins for children aged five and older. They're are open seven days a week and have extended operating hours:

Brentwood Village Mall

3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Calgary Health Centre

31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond Road Diagnostic & Treatment Centre

1820 Richmond Road S.W.

8:20 a.m to 8 p.m.

Northgate Mall

495 36th St. N.E.

8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m

Bow Trail

650 16th St S.W.

8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Albertans under the age of 18 require permission from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

Appointments can be booked by calling 811, or online for AHS clinics and participating pharmacies.

