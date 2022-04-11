Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Premier Jason Kenney stated in letters to governors of each region that despite the decades-long relationships, Alberta is terminating its relationship due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous act of aggression that has led to appalling war crimes, the death of thousands of civilians and the displacement of millions," said Kenney.
"Ending this relationship with Russian states is just one small way that Alberta can register our disgust at the actions of the Russian Federation."
This is the first time the province has terminated its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, and Yamalo-Netes Autonomous Okrug since the international partnerships relation began in 1992, 1995, and 1997, respectively.
The three regions are located in Western Siberia.
