Alberta the first province to pay for Sublocade for opioid users as EMS calls spike

Alberta officials are promising no wait lines, same-day service and no bills to people who want to take a new opioid treatment called Sublocade.

The injectable drug aims to reduce cravings and provide protection against overdosing. It stays in a person's system for 30 days and is available by calling a toll-free number.

"It takes away opioid sickness, reduces craving for drug, and has the potential to block overdose," said Dr. Nathaniel Day with Alberta Health Services.

"Our hope would be that every eligible person consider Sublocade, speak with their physician about Sublocade and use Sublocade. If I were worried about my own child who was using opioids, I would want them to get on Sublocade. "

The announcement comes as Alberta Health Services issued a public alert about a spike in opioid-related 911 calls in Alberta's big cities.

In Edmonton, there were 140 opioid-related EMS responses from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5. During the last month EMS responded to between 57-112 calls a week.

In Calgary, there were 85 opioid-related EMS responses from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5. During the last month EMS responded to between 44-58 calls a week.

During the same week in 2020, Edmonton recorded 48 calls and Calgary just 22.

"All drugs are dangerous. Anybody who is using has to make the assumption that fentanyl is in it, and take the necessary precautions," said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis.

Ellis is hopeful Sublocade use will help reduce hospital admissions, deaths and police interactions with users.

"It's a very complex issue. There is no single solution to this problem. We are certainly exploring all opportunities…to help people on a pathway in the recovery-oriented system of care."

The Sublocade change is part of Alberta's $6.4 million Virtual Opioid Dependency Program, which had been prescribing a similar daily pill called Suboxone.

Albertans will have to apply to the province to receive Sublocade for free as they arrange for supplementary health benefits.

OPIOID USERS ASKED TO DOWNLOAD APP

Ellis and Dr. Day also encouraged people to download the province's app called the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS).

But advocates have concerns about that government initiative.

Petra Schulz, co-founder of Moms Stop The Harm, a national advocacy group that pushes for drug policy reform, said she won't recommend the Alberta app until the province releases details on its effectiveness and security.

“Every extra tool in our tool box is great, but when it's a life-and-death situation we want to know the tool is doing what it is designed to do. We want to see the evidence,” said Schulz.

“The key question is: does this save lives?”

The app has been downloaded 650 times and has 230 registered users, a provincial spokesperson confirmed. It's unclear how many active users there are.

Schulz said her group recommends using Lifeguard and the national Brave app, because they are proven and treat people who use drugs with “love, care and respect.”

Alberta-based addictions specialist Dr. Monty Ghosh, who was involved in the app's development, said there have been callouts to emergency services for resuscitation of people using the app.

It's clear the app is working, he said, but added nothing is perfect.

“It's just the first iteration. I'm almost certain that there will be further iterations,” said Ghosh.

He also said it will take time to develop trust with the target community.

On Monday, Ellis also announced the UCP will be striking a bipartisan committee to study the issue of "safe supply" services.

Along with its public alert Wednesday, AHS included safety tips for people using illegal drugs:

Avoid using while alone.

Ask someone to check on you or use while on the phone with a trusted person able to call for assistance in the event of an overdose.

Use supervised injection services if possible.

Always do a test dose to check the potency or strength of the drug.

Know the signs and symptoms of poisoning/overdose and call 911 always for direction and support.

Carry a naloxone kit and know to use it to respond to a suspected opioid poisoning.

Connect with your local harm reduction, health and social services agencies (e.g., income support, housing).

Reach out to available substance use treatment, recovery-oriented supports (e.g., opioid agonist therapy, specialty addiction recovery programs), and mental health services.

From January until the end of August 2021, 1,026 Albertans died of a drug overdose, according to provincial data.

Albertans wanting to access Sublocade can call 1-844-383-7688 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m every day.

The use of the drug, by prescription only, was approved by Health Canada in 2018.

With files from The Canadian Press