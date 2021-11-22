Alberta to announce COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for children: Hinshaw
The top doctor in Alberta says the province will unveil how it plans to vaccinate children aged five to 11 on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province is "finalizing details" and will share information on the vaccine rollout for children at her COVID-19 media availability on Tuesday.
The first batch of 2.9 million COVID-19 pediatric doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived on Canadian soil Sunday evening. On Friday, Health Canada authorized the low-dose vaccine after a month-long review of safety and efficacy data.
The regulator says the vaccine, which has a slightly different formula than the versions given to adults, was 90.7 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 in children.
Alberta opened online pre-registration of children for vaccines in October. There are 391,000 Alberta children eligible for the vaccine.
With files from The Canadian Press
