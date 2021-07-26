Alberta increases eligibility for child care subsidies to $90K for household income

Albertans with a household income up to $90,000 will be eligible for child care subsidies starting Sept. 1, up from the previous threshold of $75,000, Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz announced Monday.

Applications for eligible parents opens Aug. 16.

"Families who are seeking subsidy for licensed preschool programs must meet the same child care eligibility criteria as daycare and out-of-school care, and can apply through the current system," read a release from the province.

The subsidy will be $125 per month for all eligible families with children enrolled in a licensed preschool program. The average preschool fee in Alberta was $190 per month in March 2020.

The province also announced wage top-ups for up to 1,300 certified early childhood educators working in licensed preschools and said more information will be released in the coming days.

"This announcement builds on the increased support for parents that use out-of-school care. Effective July 1, subsidy rates have increased for eligible school-aged children enrolled in out-of-school care programs, for the months of July and August."

The money comes from $100 million being provided by the federal government, which was announced Friday as part of a renewal of the Canada–Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

According to Schulz, $45 million will be used to make child care more affordable for working parents and $56 million will be spent on professional development and workforce recovery and retention.

According to the province, the increased threshold means roughly 12,000 more children will receive support, including children enrolled in preschool programs.

“Our government knows access to safe, high-quality, affordable early learning and child care options will make a difference for working parents and their children, and support Alberta’s economic recovery," said Schulz.

But the NDP has criticized the UCP government for not yet accessing federal funding B.C. and Nova Scotia are using to implement $10/day child-care programs.

The two provinces were the first to take advantage of a national program Justin Trudeau's Liberal government introduced in April to cut fees and create spaces. Trudeau pledged $27.2 billion over five years to the initiative in the most recent budget.

"What I can tell you is that negotiations are underway," said Schulz on Monday in repsonse to a question why Alberta hasn't done that as well.

"We know that we need flexibility to meet the unique needs of our province. Every province across the country has a different market and their parents have different and unique needs. Alberta is not the only province that is looking for flexibility when it comes to this long-term strategy and plan."

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley figures Alberta's UCP government leaves about $1 million on the table each day it doesn't take advantage of the money pot, and called Friday's announcement a "bait and switch."

With files from CTV Edmonton