Alberta to announce grant to help Métis groups protect economic interests

A new grant program supporting Métis organizations stand up for their economic interests is slated to be announced on Monday.

The money will support the “fight against federal legislation that harms their interests," a government news release said.

Premier Jason Kenney and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson are slated to reveal the details of the program at 1:30 p.m.

Fort McKay Métis Nation president Ron Quintal and Willow Lake Métis Nation leaders Stella Lavalee and Justin Bourque will also be there.