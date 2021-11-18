Alberta to announce investments in emissions-cutting technology
Alberta's government is promising more economic investment is being made in the province.
The premier's acting press secretary says Jason Kenney will be in Edmonton on Thursday to announce "new investments to help reduce emissions and diversify Alberta’s economy."
Kenney is expected to be joined by Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon and Finance Minister Travis Toews for the 9 a.m. news conference, as well as executives from several energy companies: Advantage Energy Ltd., Entropy Inc., Tidewater Midstream and Imperial Oil Ltd.
Watch them speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Alberta has touted a number of similar investments throughout the month as signs the province sits at the edge of an economic boom.
On Wednesday, the province announced nearly $50 million in funding for projects advancing clean energy innovation.
The previous week, a $2.5-billion carbon-neutral ammonia and methanol production facility was announced in northern Alberta, as well as a$4.3-billion investment in a new cloud computing operation in Calgary.
Kenney on Wednesday called it "one of the biggest weeks in the history of the Alberta economy."
