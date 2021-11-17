Alberta to announce money for winter pandemic shelters Wednesday

The Alberta government will announce on Wednesday funding for Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.

Premier Jason Kenney and Community and Social Services Minister Jason Luan are set to make the announcement at noon at Hope Mission in Edmonton. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The support follows new research suggesting Edmonton's homeless population has doubled since 2019 and reached a seven-year record, as well as the capital city's first snowstorm of the season earlier in the week.

Released Tuesday, the data suggests Edmonton was about 500 beds short as of Oct. 1.

Provincial government funding for three shelters is set to run out at the end of November.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said his discussions with the province have been "very productive." Edmonton's city manager specifically said, "They haven't said no yet." Sohi is expected to be at the news conference with Kenney and Luan.

But south of Edmonton, where a homeless settlement described as "worse than a refugee camp," frustration is greater. Wetaskiwin officials have called on the province "to step up or shut up."