Alberta to announce plans to examine residential school sites for undocumented deaths

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to announce funding for research in to unmarked burial sites and undocumented deaths at residential schools.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the announcement.

The province indicated its intention to find unmarked Indigenous graves last month, shortly after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a mass grave near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Of the 134 officially designated residential schools in Canada, at least 25 operated in Alberta between 1893 and 1996.

Actions 74 and 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls on the federal government, church and Indigenous community leaders to work toward finding where children are buried, as well as responding to the wishes of properly commemorating the lives lost in the residential school system.

Contact the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1 (800) 721-0066 or 24-hour Crisis Line 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance.