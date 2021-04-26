Alberta to announce vaccine plans for meatpacking plant workers: Shandro

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says plans are in place to ensure workers at meatpacking plants are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Details on the effort to vaccinate more than 15,000 workers at 136 meat processing facilities in Alberta are expected to be announced Monday afternoon, Shandro teased on social media.

Earlier this month, Alberta Health Services announced plans for an immunization clinic for staff at the Cargill meat plant outside of High River, Alta. The initiative was postponed as a result of shipment delays with the Moderna vaccine.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on these workers, and we’re grateful to them for the work they do to supply food for Alberta and the entire country. 4/6

The Cargill facility was closed for two weeks in the spring of 2020 after 951 of the 2,200 staff members contracted COVID-19. Two employees died as a result of their confirmed cases as well as the father of a worker who contract the virus.

According to Shandro, both on-site and community locations will be used to vaccinate meatpacking staff and the province will be contacting the plants to discuss distribution.

Shandro adds that Alberta remains on pace to offer vaccines to all adults in the province by the end of June now that Ottawa is "finally ramping up" supply.