Building off the success of an initial rollout of 1.2 million rapid COVID-19 tests for schools, homeless shelters, hospitals and long-term care facilities, the province is expanding the program to other employers and service providers.

On Tuesday, the Government of Alberta announced that at least two million rapid tests will be made available to businesses.

Interested employers and service providers may apply for the tests by providing a screening program plan outlining how the tests will be administered, how personal protective equipment is being utilized, and what the process will be should an individual test positive.

Businesses and organizations deemed to be of a higher risk, including those involved with vulnerable populations, as well as essential services and critical industries.

"Rapid testing kits have been used successfully in long-term care, shelters, and large worksites to keep Albertans safe," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a statement released Tuesday. "This expansion of our rapid testing program supports our overall COVID-19 strategy, to shield those most at risk, to protect lives and livelihoods, and adapt our actions to new evidence as it comes.

"I am pleased that we are able to give businesses and service providers another tool for screening cases early and breaking the chain of transmission."

According to the province, a health-care provider will be required to oversee each organization's screening program but the tests can be administered by a trained layperson.

To apply visit Government of Alberta Rapid Testing Program