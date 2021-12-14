Alberta to distribute free rapid tests at pharmacies, AHS sites: Blue Cross

Alberta will distribute rapid tests through pharmacies and Alberta Health Services facilities starting in mid-December, a Blue Cross email sent to pharmacies and obtained by CTV News reads.

The free testing kits will be available at participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer, and at AHS facilities in other Alberta communities, according to the Blue Cross.

Albertans will be able to find out where they can pick up testing kits at alberta.ca/CovidRapidTests, Blue Cross said in the email, but the website is not online as of the time of publishing.

Blue Cross asked pharmacies to sign up to become a distributor starting on Dec. 10, and said shipments would start the week of Dec. 13.

Pharmacies are not allowed to give out testing kits until the Alberta government announces the program, Blue Cross added.

A COVID-19 update that was expected to include details on relaxed restrictions and rapid tests Tuesday afternoon was postponed.

Rapid tests will only be available to asymptomatic Albertans.

These tests won't be accepted at businesses and venues participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program, and unvaccinated Albertans will have to pay to get a COVID-19 test, Blue Cross said.