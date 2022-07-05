Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December
Alberta's electricity rebates will be extended another three months and run until December, the provincial government announced Wednesday morning.
In late June, the province confirmed that eligible Albertans would see $50 rebates on their bills in July, August and September, for a total of $150. The continued rebates will now also be applied for October, November and December, to a new total of $300.
The province says two million homes, farms and businesses will receive the monthly credits, totalling $600 million in relief.
The Alberta government announced a natural gas rebate in June, which will cover the difference if natural gas prices go over $6.50 GJ on a consumption basis starting in October.
Neither of the rebate programs require an application. Eligible Albertans will have the rebates applied automatically to their bills by their energy provider.
