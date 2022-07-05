Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source

The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.

In late June, the province confirmed Albertans would see $50 rebates on their bills in July, August and September, for a total of $150.

The government will extend the $50-rebates until the end of the year.

In May, the province said the first three months would give two million homes, farms and small businesses approximately $300 million in relief.

