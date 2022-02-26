Alberta to lift COVID-19 gathering, masking restrictions for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
‘Ending homelessness is going to take all of us’: charity hosts annual fundraiser for Edmonton’s most vulnerableEdmontonians hiked through Hawrelak Park this weekend to show their support for those in our city experiencing homelessness.
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleaguesConst. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fireOne person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
Kitten killed in fire at home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhoodFirefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Vincent Massey Avenue Saturday evening reporting a fire on the scene.
'Letting down the community': Advocates speak out over council's vote against decriminalizing small amounts of drugsAdvocates are weighing in after city council struck down a motion to decriminalize small amounts of drugs.
Hamilton woman attempted to hire someone to murder a man: policeA Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.
Here's where eligible people can pick up their free COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C.The B.C. government expects to receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid test kits by the end of March, and has turned to the province's pharmacists to help distribute them to the general public.
OPP investigating sudden death of Winnipeg man near Sioux NarrowsThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows early last week.