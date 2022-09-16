Alberta to match donations made to Pakistan flood victims

The Alberta government will donate up to $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Pakistan flood victims by matching donations made by residents.

"We hope this grant will encourage Albertans to give what they can to help those impacted by this disaster," Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement announcing the decision on Friday.

The Red Cross has been helping coordinate and provide emergency support to the estimated 30 million people affected by heavy monsoons that started mid-June.

Across Pakistan, 1,545 people have been killed in the floods, which have also damaged 1.8 million houses and washed away hundreds of roads and bridges, according to the latest estimate by the National Disaster Management Authority.

Only in recent days have floodwaters begun to recede in the worst-hit province Sindh in southern Pakistan.

Donations made by Alberta organizations will also be eligible for matching by the provincial government.

Contributions can be made through the Pakistan Floods Appeal.

With files from CTVNews.ca