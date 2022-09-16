Alberta to match donations made to Pakistan flood victims
The Alberta government will donate up to $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Pakistan flood victims by matching donations made by residents.
"We hope this grant will encourage Albertans to give what they can to help those impacted by this disaster," Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement announcing the decision on Friday.
The Red Cross has been helping coordinate and provide emergency support to the estimated 30 million people affected by heavy monsoons that started mid-June.
Across Pakistan, 1,545 people have been killed in the floods, which have also damaged 1.8 million houses and washed away hundreds of roads and bridges, according to the latest estimate by the National Disaster Management Authority.
Only in recent days have floodwaters begun to recede in the worst-hit province Sindh in southern Pakistan.
Donations made by Alberta organizations will also be eligible for matching by the provincial government.
Contributions can be made through the Pakistan Floods Appeal.
With files from CTVNews.ca
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
Foggy start to day across southern OntarioSeveral fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.
-
Foggy start to the day in Windsor-EssexA foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex but an advisory from Environment Canada has been lifted.