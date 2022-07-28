Alberta to offer vaccine to queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure

Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.

"To help curb the spread of the virus, Alberta is expanding the monkeypox vaccine eligibility to include targeted prevention prior to an exposure for Albertans who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox," a government announcement on Thursday read.

Appointment bookings for a shot of Imvamune by manufacturer Bavarian Nordic open Thursday.

ELIGIBILITY

Anyone over the age of 18 who identifies as gay, bisexual or a man who has sex with men is eligible if they:

have received a diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection in the last six months;

are planning to have, or in the past 90 days had, sex outside of a mutually monogamous relationship; or

have attended, may attend, or work or volunteer at venues for sexual contact within the past 90 days. Bath houses and sex clubs were listed as applicable examples.

As well, sexual contacts of anyone who fits the criteria is eligible to make an appointment, as is as anyone who works or volunteers at a location "where sexual activities between men (individuals described above) may take place."

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection. Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with an infected person's skin lesions, blood, body fluids or mucosal surfaces (such as eyes, mouth, throat, genitalia, and perianal area).

12 CASES IN ALBERTA

Alberta has confirmed 12 monkeypox cases.

Imvamune is a modified vaccinia ankara (MVA) vaccine that was originally developed to treat smallpox.

According to a federal government fact sheet, there is no well-established treatment for monkeypox but "antivirals developed for use against smallpox and post-exposure vaccination with the smallpox vaccine may help and prior vaccination against smallpox may provide cross-protection."

Smallpox vaccination has shown to be about 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox, says the government.

Alberta has been offering Imvamune to close contacts of monkeypox cases since June 7.

Appointments can only be booked by calling Health Link at 1-866-301-2668.