Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
People who are 18 and older and received their first booster more than five months ago can book online or call 811.
The province recommends people who have had COVID-19 recently to wait at least three months before they get a booster.
“As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines remain critical to lowering your risk of severe outcomes and protecting our health-care system," Health Minister Jason Copping said in a statement. "Albertans are encouraged to continue to get their first booster and to consider their unique circumstances when making choices about second booster."
As of Tuesday, 81.5 per cent of eligible Albertans had one dose of vaccine, 77.4 per cent had two, and 38.4 per cent had three.
