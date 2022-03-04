Alberta to prioritize permanent residency applications, waives fees for displaced Ukrainians

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Government of Alberta will accelerate applications for permanent residency from Ukrainian nationals.

In a news release sent Friday evening, the province said application and post-decision fees would also be waived for new and existing applications through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program.

"Ukraine holds a deep, historical connection to Alberta, and we owe so much to the hundreds of thousands of Albertans of Ukrainian origin who have helped build this province," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement.

"This action helps demonstrate Alberta’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine during their time of need," he added.

The government said it would also help connect temporary Ukrainian residents with employers in Alberta that have job opportunities.

Kaycee Madu, minister of labour and immigration, sent a letter to Ottawa asking for more flexible immigration measures to help Ukrainians displaced by the military conflict.

"Alberta’s government will do whatever we can to accommodate Ukrainians who are fleeing their homes and country in search of safety," Madu said in a statement.

"As the situation evolves, we will continue to work with the federal government and newcomer-serving organizations in Alberta to support Ukrainians affected by the conflict and stand up for their right to peaceful and secure lives."

The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program is a joint federal-provincial program nominating individuals for permanent residence in the province should they have the skills to meet current job shortages or plan to start or buy a business.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada manages the applications and makes final decisions.

As of Dec. 31 last year, the province says more than 400 Ukrainian citizens with temporary immigration status in Alberta.

The announcement comes on the heels of Kenney announcing Friday that Alberta would supply Ukrainian defence forces with $5 million worth of non-lethal military aid.

Additionally, this week the province directed the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to divest from Russian-tied securities.

The province has also donated $6 million to Ukraine for humanitarian aid and contributed $350,000 to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council campaign filling a plane with a shipment of first aid and other equipment to Ukraine.