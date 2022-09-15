Alberta to rename Federal Building after Queen Elizabeth II

Edmonton's Federal Building will be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II, Premier Jason Kenney announced in the legislature chambers Thursday afternoon.

Alberta will hold a ceremony on Sept. 27 to mark the occasion, the province wrote in a release, and permanent signage will be installed in the coming weeks.

"On her several visits to our province, (Queen Elizabeth II) demonstrated a great love and admiration for this place and for its people, for its First Nations, for newcomers from every corner of the world," Kenney said.

"I believe it is fitting that we extend that recognition of her service to our province, and so, in the weeks to come, that will be formally renamed at the Queen Elizabeth II Building."

The building, located in the legislature grounds, hosts government staff and MLAs since 2015.

The Federal Building was designed in the 1930s but delayed by the Great Depression and Second World War, the government wrote.

It housed federal staff until 1988, when workers left for the new Canada Place downtown.

In 2010, the Alberta government began to redevelop it and employees began to move in five years later.

The province also held an accession ceremony for King Charles III Thursday afternoon.

Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, Kenney and several MLAs attended the ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.

Lakhani, Kenney and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro signed a proclamation of accession for the new King of Canada.

All attendees sang God Save the King.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 and her funeral will be held in London, United Kingdom, next Monday.

Alberta, like most provinces, elected to honour her with a day of mourning on Monday.