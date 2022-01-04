Alberta to review daycare support in effort to keep spaces open during Omicron

One of the largest daycare providers in Alberta is raising the alarm, as ripple effects of the Omicron COVID-19 variant threaten to close down several operations.

YMCA operates more than 60 child care programs in northern Alberta, but staffing shortages and rising costs have the non-profit organization struggling to keep them open.

"Staff is a huge, huge issue," said YMCA's Michelle Hynes-Dawson.

She said Alberta daycares were already reporting staffing shortages of 30 per cent before the pandemic. Now some programs are closing temporarily, she said, because employees are becoming ill or need to isolate at home.

"The reality is that we don't have any sub pools to pull from, in terms of substitute teachers, or caregivers. So we are really relying on our staff, and trying to keep them as safe and healthy as they can," Hynes-Dawson said.

The Alberta government has spent about $165 million on the childcare sector since the start of the pandemic, a spokesperson for the minister of children's services said.

"This funding could be used for things like cleaning and sanitizing products, personal protective equipment, recruiting, hiring and training additional staff, overhead and operational costs, and child care fees for children's absence due to illness," Rebecca Polak wrote in a statement.

But it hasn't been enough, according to Hynes-Dawson.

The YMCA is calling on the province to provide medical masks, rapid test kits, and funding for overtime.

"If supports are given to schools, we need the same. Additionally, childcare spaces are operating when schools are not so we should be given extra supports," Hynes-Dawson said.

"We just can't afford to take on all these additional costs, and stay open."

'I AM PRETTY FRUSTRATED'

Meanwhile, with schools closed to most students, parents are struggling with tough decisions about how to care for, and how to keep their kids safe.

Although COVID-19 has resulted in fewer severe outcomes in children, less than 4 per cent of Alberta kids under 12 were double vaccinated Tuesday.

Mom Amanda Yu decided to keep her children home instead of sending them to daycare, because of safety concerns.

“I am pretty frustrated right now. Every time I have to make this complex risk calculation. I just don't want that decision to be on me, I would really like it if the government had proper protocols to keep our kids safe,” she said.

Yu said the province should improve contact tracing and outbreak alerts.

“Until I feel daycares are treated as a high risk transmission space, I don't feel comfortable sending my children back,” she said in a tearful interview.

On Tuesday, NDP Leader Rachel Notley called on the government to reexamine support for childcare centres.

"Childcare is a critically important part of our community and our economy," Notley said.

"I would urge this government to, in the most immediate sense, look at what resources can be directed to maintaining the sustainability and safety of our childcare centres."

Premier Jason Kenney said he will meet with Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz on Wednesday to "see if additional support is necessary at this time."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski