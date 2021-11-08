Alberta to spend $5M on supports for students with FASD

The Alberta government will be allocating $5 million over five years to educators to get the tools and skills needed to assist students with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

The funds, announced Monday, will be used to help launch the Wellness, Resiliency and Partnership (WRaP) 2.0 project.

An earlier pilot program by the same name focused on one-on-one coaching and professional development at the school system level, and was considered a success by the government.

WRaP 2.0 will be expanded across the province.

According to the province, about 174,000 Albertans and about four per cent of Canadians have FASD.

“All students should have the opportunity to excel in school,” Jason Luan, the minister of community and social services, said in a statement.

“By working with the provincial FASD networks and with educators across Alberta, we can help create school environments that support students with FASD and celebrate their skills and talents.”

The province’s 12 FASD networks are said to have provided services to 5,600 Albertans in 2020.

“We know the WRaP project made a difference for students and families, and now schools all across the province can access FASD-informed tools and coaching support,” Adriana LaGrange, the minister of education, said.

“We're putting students first by working together to ensure every child is having their educational needs met,” Lisa Rogozinsky, the FASD network coordinator, added.

The province is also launching a new resource for teachers called "Relationships Matter: How relational based supports can make a difference in Alberta schools." It will focus on the importance of nurturing positive relationships in the classroom.