Alberta tornadoes declared catastrophes, Insurance Bureau of Canada says
A pair of tornadoes that flattened trees and caused significant damage to a number of properties in southern Alberta are expected to exceed $60 million in insured losses.
The update comes as the Insurance Bureau of Canada says both the tornado in the Bergen area on July 7 and the Redcliff tornado on July 18 were declared catastrophes by the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).
Under that classification, each incident is expected to exceed $30 million in insured losses.
According to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), each storm was given a preliminary rating of EF-2.
The wind speeds recorded in each tornado were around 190 km/h, the agency said.
In the Bergen tornado, one home was destroyed and several others damaged while multiple grain bins, homes and an RV was damaged in the Redcliff storm.
Detailed estimates on losses from the storms will be released later this year.
