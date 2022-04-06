Alberta transitions from mild summer days to mild winter days this weekend

UPDATE: Nil Sig WX. The SK boundary continues to be a hot-spot for mixed precipitation, but our province fared okay from that. Peak gusts so far today hit only 61 km/h at the Pincher Creek Airport.

As the newly-updated title suggests, we're falling from a wicked high pressure ridge into a deep trough, which will drop temperatures drastically as far south as northern Nevada. The slumping temperatures also drive weaker snowfall, with melting temperatures slated to return by mid-April, but even still, single-digit highs and negative single-digit lows will carry us there.

And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.

It’s always a good sign when Environment Canada’s morning report labels Alberta as "NIL SIG WX" – boring isn’t bad at all.

Now, we climb. Wednesday's temperatures are stymied by the approach into a wave of high pressure, which generates surface wind predominantly from the north.

We’ll get plenty of sun with a few cloudy periods, here. The ridge is fully developed by Thursday, translating to even more sun and even more warmth.

Then, on Friday, we’re balanced between high pressure and strong southerly wind, producing an abundance of warmth.

That’s where the party ends.

Saturday starts with some westerly gusts, but those will take a drastic turn, producing conditions reminiscent of mild, winter days. We’ll lead with a chance of showers Saturday, followed by showers Sunday becoming flurries, and staying that way into Monday.

Our temperature trend could fall to freezing, or even below freezing for a couple of days next week.

Your five-day forecast:

Tonight

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of AM drizzle

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: flurry risk, low -4 C

Sunday

Cloudy, afternoon showers becoming late flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: flurries, low -6 C

Monday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: flurries, low -7 C

Today’s pic is from Lisa on Twitter, who says it best herself:

Get a load of the combination #sunset and #stormysky in #yyc about an hour ago. @CTVStanfield pic.twitter.com/7AAl7uUdCZ

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.