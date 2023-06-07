Alberta truck thief busted after he got stuck in muddy field: RCMP
A 37-year-old man is in jail after the truck he stole and crashed through a fence got stuck in the mud, RCMP announced Wednesday.
Mounties in Peace River, Alta., were called to a business on Range Road 223 around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a break and enter.
"The suspect had driven a stolen vehicle through a fence and had gotten stuck in a muddy field," Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff wrote in a news release.
"The suspect fled on foot and returned to the business where the break and enter had occurred."
Police found the truck with a damaged ignition and arrested the man when officers went back to the business.
The man, a resident of western Alberta with no fixed address, is facing charges of:
- Breach of a conditional sentence order (for theft of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer);
- Break and enter;
- Theft of motor vehicle;
- Mischief under $5,000;
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in a Peace River courtroom on Monday.
