Alberta UCP confirms 3 candidates in leadership race at deadline

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has confirmed three candidates for its leadership race as the clock ticks down on the deadline for applications.

Travis Toews, Danielle Smith and Brian Jean have been confirmed as candidates ahead of today’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Toews stepped down as finance minister in late May in order to run while Jean is currently the UCP legislature member for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche, and Smith is the former leader of Alberta’s Wildrose party.

Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen, Raj Sherman and Leela Aheer say they have submitted the required number of signatures and are waiting to be confirmed as candidates.

Sawhney and Schulz both stepped out of Premier Jason Kenney’s cabinet to run, while Aheer is in the UCP caucus and Loewen is a party member but sits in the house as an Independent. Sherman is a one-time legislature member and says he finished gathering signatures on Wednesday.

Former investment banker Jon Horsman withdrew Wednesday afternoon, claiming in an online statement his team was "on track" to meet the deadline's requirements, but "it is a very crowded leadership race and having one more does not serve the purpose of why I decided to run - which was to contribute to the success of the conservative movement in Alberta by growing the moderate and inclusive base for the party."

He added, "As I stand down today, I stand ready to move forward with the UCP through future opportunities."

The party confirmed to CTV News Edmonton it will announce each approved candidate as requirements are met. It expects all candidates will be approved or denied by July 27.