Alberta updates QR code to meet travel requirements
Starting Wednesday, Alberta’s COVID-19 QR code vaccine record will be updated to meet the Canadian standard for domestic and international travel.
The new record includes middle names and is in both official languages.
It can be downloaded via the federal government website.
The Alberta government says the original code will still be accepted for the Restrictions Exemption Program, if there are Albertans who do not plan on travelling. Alberta’s QR code scanning app recognizes both the current and updated code.
The province also says the app can scan codes issued by other provinces and territories, as well as Canadian Armed Forces records.
For international travelers who were vaccinated outside Canada, out-of-country vaccine records can be used along with ID such as a passport.
